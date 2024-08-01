Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja: pioneers in gynaecological robotic surgery in Alicante

By EWN • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 13:20 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Quiron Torrevieja

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has the first Advanced Robotic Surgery Unit of private healthcare in the province of Alicante.

The Da Vinci Surgical Robotic System is designed to offer the highest level of minimally invasive surgery in the approach to complex pathologies in the area of specialties such as urology, general surgery, oncological surgery and gynaecology.

What is gynaecological robotic surgery?

Robotic gynaecological surgery or robotic-assisted laparoscopy is a minimally invasive technique, where surgical instruments are fixed to mechanical arms.

This system consists of a console that the surgeon uses to control the surgical instruments, a vision tower with high-definition cameras that provide a three-dimensional view of the surgical area, and a series of robotic arms that manipulate the surgical instruments with precision.

Which gynaecological pathologies benefit from this technique?

Gynaecological robotic surgery is an advanced technique that offers numerous advantages for the treatment of various gynaecological pathologies. At Quirónsalud Torrevieja, we put the technology of the Da Vinci Robot at the service of the most experienced and qualified professionals.

As stated by Dr. Rodolfo Martín Díaz, head of the Gynaecology Service at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Quirónsalud Alicante, “gynaecological robotic surgery is especially useful for treating pathologies such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, gynaecological cancer, pelvic organ prolapse and ovarian cysts, offering significant benefits such as less invasiveness, faster recovery, and improved functional and aesthetic outcomes.”

Uterine Fibroids(Fibroids): They are benign tumours that develop in the uterus.

Benefits of robotic surgery: It allows for myomectomy (removal of fibroids) with greater precision, less blood loss, and faster recovery times compared to open surgery.

Endometriosis: It is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, causing pain and fertility problems.

Benefits of robotic surgery: It offers better visualisation of the affected areas and a more complete removal of endometriotic tissue, reducing the risk of recurrence and relieving pain.

Gynaecologic Cancer: It includes cancers such as ovarian, endometrial (uterine), cervix, and vaginal cancers.

Benefits of robotic surgery: It allows complex surgeries to be performed with greater precision, better preservation of surrounding tissues, and lower complication rates. This is especially important in cancer surgeries where precision is crucial.

Pelvic Organ Prolapse: It is the descent of the pelvic organs (uterus, bladder, rectum) due to weakness of the muscle and ligamentous support.

Benefits of robotic surgery: It facilitates the performance of pelvic reconstruction procedures with less invasiveness, less postoperative pain, and a faster recovery.

Hysterectomy: It is the removal of the uterus, indicated for several reasons such as cancer, fibroids, severe endometriosis, and abnormal uterine bleeding.

Benefits of robotic surgery: Robotic hysterectomy allows for greater precision and control, reducing the risk of complications and improving aesthetic and functional outcomes.

For procedures such as hysterectomy or myomectomy, robotic surgery may be preferable due to the ability to perform precise movements in delicate and narrow areas.

In addition, other advantages of gynaecological robotic surgery are:

Better preservation of pelvic structures (pelvic floor).

(pelvic floor). Less sexual dysfunction .

. Increased recovery of urinary continence , regaining bladder control.

, regaining bladder control. Better toilet training.

“Robotic surgery is recommended when seeking precision, less invasion and faster recovery, however, the decision to opt for robotic surgery should always be evaluated, considering individual needs and available treatment options,” says Dr. Diaz.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja has a team of highly qualified professionals in robotic surgery. Thanks to the Da Vinci Robot‘s technology, patients can benefit from less invasive interventions and shorter recovery times. This advance represents a commitment to medical excellence and optimal patient care at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

