“Jellyfish soup, please”; Italian restaurants experiment with flavours amid the jellyfish spread

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 21:11 • 2 minutes read

Jellyfish spread in the sea Credit: Stacy Blackman, Flickr

Amid a rise in jellyfish, restaurants in Italy are experimenting with flavour, while Danish scientists look into potential health benefits of the species; can we sustainably stop the jellyfish spread?

Jellyfish spread worldwide

This summer, an increasing amount of beaches worldwide have been dominated by jellyfish; the species sting swimmers, clog fishing nets and block water pipelines. There are even growing concerns that jellyfish may replace all other sea species.

The associate professor at the University of Southern Denmark, Jamileh Javidpour shared; “Apocalyptic scenarios of jellyfish bloom are existing, and there are partly true stories because the presence of jellyfish might affect the entire ecosystem.”

Javidpour has spent more than 20 years studying the species and has witnessed an incredibly fast expansion; “However, changes in the entire population need a kind of holistic view – what is the effect of other populations that are connected to the player of the food web together” We need an adaptive view to jellyfish bloom.”

The spread of jellyfish is linked to climate change and pollution, including overfishing, which removes their predators and depletes oxygen in the water; unlike other species, jellyfish are accustomed to living among low oxygen levels.

Italian restaurants are experimenting with flavour to control the jellyfish spread

While jellyfish dishes may have seen popularity in Asia, in Europe it is an unprecedented novelty. A restaurant in Lecce, Italy talked to the Press about taking part in an EU project which looks for jellyfish uses in gastronomy.

Chef Fabiano Viva expressed the potential of the species in cuisine; “Jellyfish are often not well-regarded because they can sting and hurt you. People think they might also be harmful to eat. Let´s debunk this myth; jellyfish are not harmful at all. In fact, they are simply delicious.”

Viva shared his recipe for a traditional Mediterranean seafood soup with jellyfish and suggested other creative ways to use it; “This one can be sliced and added to a salad, for example. With this one, you can do almost anything – you can put it in a soup or even roast it.”

A group of researchers collaborated with chefs to create a cookbook with jellyfish recipes but before it can be shared with the public, they are waiting for an official approval of jellyfish as food.

“What is required is authorisation from the European Food Safety Authority to ensure we provide a safe product to consumers,” said Viva. “Additionally, we must carefully study the entire process, from fishing to preparation, to ensure it is safe and sustainable.”

Jellyfish spread proved useful in medical research

Although still in early stages, scientists at CNR-ISPA in Italy, discovered how jellyfish can be used to potentially treat breast cancer patients. A senior researcher Antonella Leone revealed; “The extracts of these jellyfish have anti-proliferative activity on human cell cultures. We have observed that they can reduce the proliferation of cancerous cells while having no effect on non-cancerous cells.”

Stopping the jellyfish spread with sustainability and care

Despite the latest developments, experts understand that being a part of marine ecosystems for the last 500 million years, the species play an important part in the natural cycle but with the excess come complications. Dr. Leone from Denmark emphasised; “I hope we can continue to study these organisms in depth in their natural environment. If there is a possibility of using any compound that may be useful to humans, it must be done in a sustainable way.”