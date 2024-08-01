By Donna Williams • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 12:34 • 1 minute read

Lady Jazz will be performing at Rock & Rosa on August 2 Credit: Rock & Rosa

If you are looking to add a little Mediterranean flavour to your weekend, look no further than Rock and Rosa.

Nestled in the picturesque and charming town of Old Altea, this delightful hidden gem of a restaurant is housed in a beautiful, timeless building that exudes warmth and charm.

Mediterranean cuisine and Lady Jazz at the Rock and Rosa

This Friday, August 2, they welcome back the wonderful vocal talents of Lady Jazz a firm favourite with diners. Speaking of dining, the food is a delectable offer of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including fresh seafood, prime meat cuts and vegetarian flavours. With the delicious food, elegant setting and vibrant atmosphere, this is sure to be an evening to remember.

Lady Jazz will be performing from 8.30pm so be sure to reserve your table to avoid disappointment.

Rock & Rosa is located at Carrer Concepcio 12, Altea. It is open Tuesday through Saturday between 3.00pm and 12.00am and Sundays between the later times of 6.00pm and 12.00am. The restaurant is closed on Mondays so that the hard-working restaurant staff can have a well-earned rest.

For further information and to book a table, visit their website.