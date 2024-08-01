Mijas: new rules and fines for scooters

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 01 Aug 2024 • 8:24 • 1 minute read

Using a mobile device when riding an electric scooter could fetch a €200 fine. Image: Norma Mortenson, Pexels

New rules, and new fines, affecting electric scooters and bicycles have just been approved by Mijas Council.

It was agreed in a plenary session that the use of electric scooters on pavements and in pedestrian areas will be banned, as will riding under the influence of alcohol, helmets must be worn the use of telephones while riding scooters or other similar electric vehicles will incur a fine. In addition, the minimum age for riding an electric scooter will be 15.

Bikes and scooters will have to use cycle lanes

Both scooters and bicycles will be banned from use in any area shared with pedestrians, such as the back streets of Mijas Pueblo, where there is not at least a mandatory space of 1 metre between rider and pedestrian or a straight run of at least 5 metres, that is to say, around street corners in the narrow streets of the white village. Bikes and scooters will have to use cycle lanes where they are available and if not, the road.

The updated rules clarify certain actions on a scale from minor to very serious. Riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol will fetch a hefty €500 fine, while using a mobile phone or any other device that can distract the rider, or riding on the pavement, will be considered ‘serious’ and carries a €200 fine, while not respecting the established safe distance in streets which are shared with pedestrians will be dealt with a €50 fine.