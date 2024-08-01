Momos and Dom Dimo in Teulada

By Donna Williams • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 9:20 • 1 minute read

Always a great atmosphere at Momos Café Bar Credit: Momos Café Bar

Teulada is the place to be on Friday, August 2, if you love listening to music played on the guitar. Head for The Momos Café Bar, who have Don Dimo performing from 6.00pm

An eclectic duo, they’ll treat you to a diverse range of music, spanning from blues-rock classics from the likes of Pink Floyd, Dire Straits and Gary Moore to classical guitar numbers and then seamlessly transitioning to the vibrant sounds of Spanish Flamenco.

Momos, Dom Dimo and David Bellingham too

Alternatively, if you’re more into soul, reggae, and funk, mark your calendar for August 4, when the energetic David Bellingham will take to the stage at 5.00pm to bring those summer vibes.

As you might expect, with a name like ‘Momos Café Bar’, this restaurant specialises in momos. For those not in the know, momos are a type of steamed-filled dumpling found in Tibetan and Nepali cuisine. For the less adventurous, they also have more typical English dishes on the menu, along with tapas.

Located at Calle Saida 2, Teulada, table reservations for either act can be made by calling 686 124 203.