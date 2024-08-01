By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 8:45 • 1 minute read

Orihuela's high-speed hope: Budget trains to boost tourism. Image: OUIGO España / Facebook.

Orihuela plans to hire a specialist company to study how many people might use low-cost high-speed train routes that stop at or start from Orihuela.

The goal is to show strong demand for these affordable high-speed trains at the Orihuela-Miguel Hernández station.

This research aims to persuade train operators to offer more services to Orihuela.

Low-Cost Routes

The city wants to introduce these low-cost routes on the Madrid-Murcia line by spring 2024.

Currently, budget-friendly trains like Renfe’s “Avlo” and other private companies such as “Ouigo” and IRYO run on several major routes, including Madrid-Barcelona and Madrid-Alicante.

These services will expand to more cities, including Madrid-Murcia, by late 2023 and 2024.

Faster Travel

Recent changes in the high-speed train routes have shifted most services to a new tunnel at Madrid Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station, making travel to northern Spain faster.

The Orihuela council sees this as a chance to boost tourism in Orihuela and the surrounding Vega Baja region.

High Demand

Even though there is high demand for commuter trains between Murcia and Alicante, which currently offer less-than-ideal service, the Orihuela intermodal station remains an important transport hub.

The AVE train service was very popular until the Murcia station opened and continues to attract passengers from Orihuela and nearby coastal areas, which don’t have their own train line.