Reeves backtracks on NatWest shares sale

By Linda Hall • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 9:31 • 1 minute read

RACHEL REEVES: Cancelled NatWest retail share sale Photo credit: FB Rachel Reeves

The UK’s new Chancellor Rachel Reeves has abandoned plans to sell the government’s NatWest’s holding to ordinary investors.

NatWest, which received a £45.5 billion (€53.9 billion) bailout in 2008, welcomed the announcement on July 29.

“We welcome the Chancellor’s commitment to returning NatWest Group to full private ownership,” a spokesperson commented.

“This is a shared ambition that we believe is in the best interests of both the bank and all our shareholders.”

Reeves’ predecessor at the Treasury had intended to offer the shares at a discounted price to promote takeup but these plans were put on hold when the then prime minister, Rishi Sunak, called a snap election for July 4.

The Chancellor said that the previous government’s scheme would not have made good use of public money, with the retail share sale costing taxpayers up to £450 million (€533 million).

She implied that the bank’s remaining 20 per cent holding would now be sold to large, institutional investors and said that the government still intended to “fully exit” NatWest during the 2025-2026 financial year.

Meanwhile, NatWest disclosed that it had already spent £24 million (€28.4 million) on the abandoned retail share scheme, which included advertising and other overheads.