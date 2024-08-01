Residents on the verge of losing pools

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 11:57 • 1 minute read

Land ownership in dispute that residents could lose. Credit: Neighbours association Facebook group

The owners of 1,750 Benalmadena apartments are on the verge of losing their swimming pools and garages and are fighting in court to keep them.

Four communities of property owners in the Gamonal area have been fighting the construction company Sofico for years because the heirs to the company claim the land is theirs.

In the 1960s, the Sofico Group had one goal: to build, sell and rent apartments on the booming Costa del Sol. This was the golden days of construction on the coast and everyone, foreigners included, wanted an apartment overlooking the Mediterranean. Sofico went the way of many construction companies and eventually went bankrupt in one the of many construction scandals the Costa del Sol has suffered over the years.

Half a century had passed

A half a century had passed when, in 2015, the residents of these four blocks of flats in Gamonal received official notification from the heirs to Sofico informing them that they would be taking back the land on where the swimming pools and garages were situated, citing documentation that demonstrated that area of the plot still belonged to Sofico and was never included in in the original deeds.

A lengthy legal battle ensued, which to date has only brought even more grief to the residents. The Provincial Court ruled in favour of the heirs and now the case is going to the Supreme Court where the residents hope to have a final chance to save these 2 hectares of land. The neighbours associations for the 4 buildings have vowed to fight to the end.