By Harry Sinclair • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 17:37 • 2 minutes read

August sees the busiest roads in Spain as nationals go on holiday Credit: Shutterstock

The month of August is the period in which most Spanish nationals take their holiday, making it the busiest month of traffic on the roads.

The first week of August is the traditional start of summer holidays here in Spain, and throughout the month see the highest number of road trips.

48.3 million journeys

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has forecast that this August there will be 48.3 million journeys taken on the roads of Spain.

Spain reducing road accidents

The Spanish Director of Traffic started a national campaign to try to reduce accidents and deaths on Spanish roads over this period.

At the heart of the plan was the EU and UN target to reduce both deaths and serious injuries by half by 2030.

Additionally, there has been an emphasis on clamping down on drunk driving, and encouraging against drunk driving on holiday, to reduce the amount of accidents that occur because of it.

Throughout Spain there has also been an increase in speed cameras installed, as well as newly introduced anti-braking speed cameras, to encourage drivers to follow road safety regulations.

Since 2019, the number of road deaths has scarcely fallen in Spain but has recently plateaued.

2023 saw 1,145 deaths on Spanish roads, a slight increase from 2022, but also saw a 2 per cent rise in traffic on the road.

Two decades of progress

Spain has still made substantial progress in reducing road deaths over the last two decades, with a greater decrease in road fatalities than the EU average.

Spain is 4th out of 27 EU countries in terms of the lowest numbers of fatalities per million inhabitants.

DGT interactive map

To help relieve your worries and feel better prepared for the August traffic, the DGT have an interactive map, that offers advanced features for route planning, real-time traffic information, receiving alerts about road accidents and alternative routes to avoid congestion.

The information is updated 24 hours a day from data provided by the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group.

Another prominent and practical feature of DGT’s interactive map is the real-time visualisation of traffic cameras.

Users can click on the visualisation icon and get direct access to images taken from traffic cameras, to check in real-time the conditions on roads.