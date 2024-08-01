Salsa Queen, Madelyn at Bar Cuba, Albir

By Donna Williams • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 13:00 • 1 minute read

Rhythm is gonna getcha at Bar Cuba Credit: FB/CubaBarAlbir

Bar Cuba in Albir is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Cuban music and dancing.

Their Latin music nights are truly something special, creating an irresistible atmosphere that will make you feel like, in the words of the Latina Powerhouse, Gloria Estefan, ‘the rhythm is gonna getcha’.

For those who love the Cuban music vibe and getting their hips moving, there’s no better place to be on a Friday night. Starting at 9.00pm, Madelyn, the Queen of Salsa, will take to the stage to curate an unforgettable evening with her intoxicating mix of salsa, bachata, and merengue.

Salsa Queen Madelyn, cocktails and food: Bar Cuba has it all

Bar Cuba is known for three things: music, food, and cocktails, all with a Latin twist. Why not elevate your evening even more and enjoy a delicious meal and a handcrafted cocktail? Each exclusive creation is infused with the vibrant and fiery flavours of Latin cuisine, providing the perfect complement to the energetic ambience and lively music.

Bar Cuba is located near the beach on Calle Narciso Yepes 2, Local 7, 03581, Albir.

For further information, check out their facebook page.