The perfect storm for wildfires across Europe

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 11:02
• 1 minute read
Several factors have contributed to the increased risk of wildfires this year
Credit: Shutterstock
Southern Europe is grappling with a severe wildfire crisis as a prolonged heatwave grips the continent. Countries such as Italy, Albania, and North Macedonia have been particularly hard hit, with devastating blazes causing widespread destruction and evacuations.
Rome was a focal point of the crisis as a major wildfire tore through the Monte Mario natural reserve. Firefighters battled the flames from the air and ground, while residents were forced to flee their homes. The proximity of the fire to the RAI studios underscored the severity of the situation.
Albania faced a similar ordeal with a massive blaze threatening a popular beach town. Hundreds of firefighters, military personnel, and volunteers worked tirelessly to contain the fire, which ultimately damaged a roof and two beach bars. International aid, including a Canadian plane from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, proved instrumental in preventing further catastrophe.
In neighbouring North Macedonia, a large fire erupted near the town of Sveti Nikole, prompting a swift response from the army and air force. Tragically, an elderly man lost his life to smoke inhalation in a nearby village. The country’s prime minister acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the fires but assured the public of sufficient resources to combat them. Serbia helped by providing helicopters to help tackle a blaze spreading near the Prohor Pčinjski monastery.
Several factors have contributed to the increased risk of wildfires this year. High temperatures and prolonged drought conditions have created a tinderbox environment. Vegetation becomes exceptionally dry and susceptible to ignition, while strong winds can rapidly spread flames.
Human activities also play a significant role. Accidental causes such as discarded cigarettes, campfires, and agricultural burning can spark fires. In some cases, arson is suspected. Climate change is exacerbating the problem by increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves and droughts, making wildfires more likely and destructive.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.