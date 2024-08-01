The perfect storm for wildfires across Europe

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 11:02 • 1 minute read

Several factors have contributed to the increased risk of wildfires this year Credit: Shutterstock

Southern Europe is grappling with a severe wildfire crisis as a prolonged heatwave grips the continent. Countries such as Italy, Albania, and North Macedonia have been particularly hard hit, with devastating blazes causing widespread destruction and evacuations.

Italy and the Balkans under siege

Rome was a focal point of the crisis as a major wildfire tore through the Monte Mario natural reserve. Firefighters battled the flames from the air and ground, while residents were forced to flee their homes. The proximity of the fire to the RAI studios underscored the severity of the situation.

Albania faced a similar ordeal with a massive blaze threatening a popular beach town. Hundreds of firefighters, military personnel, and volunteers worked tirelessly to contain the fire, which ultimately damaged a roof and two beach bars. International aid, including a Canadian plane from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, proved instrumental in preventing further catastrophe.

In neighbouring North Macedonia, a large fire erupted near the town of Sveti Nikole, prompting a swift response from the army and air force. Tragically, an elderly man lost his life to smoke inhalation in a nearby village. The country’s prime minister acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the fires but assured the public of sufficient resources to combat them. Serbia helped by providing helicopters to help tackle a blaze spreading near the Prohor Pčinjski monastery.

The Perfect Storm for Wildfires

Several factors have contributed to the increased risk of wildfires this year. High temperatures and prolonged drought conditions have created a tinderbox environment. Vegetation becomes exceptionally dry and susceptible to ignition, while strong winds can rapidly spread flames.

Human activities also play a significant role. Accidental causes such as discarded cigarettes, campfires, and agricultural burning can spark fires. In some cases, arson is suspected. Climate change is exacerbating the problem by increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves and droughts, making wildfires more likely and destructive.