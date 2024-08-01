Unico closes leaving paid up customers in the dark

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 01 Aug 2024 • 13:40 • 1 minute read

The chain of beauty treatment centres, bankrupt. Credit: facua.org

Único beauty centres in Fuengirola and Marbella have gone into bankruptcy leaving 100s of customers with credit completely in the dark

The popular chain of beauty centres had looked on shaky ground since June when they announced the closure of their shop in Córdoba, followed by an avalanche of other closures around the country, the latest being Fuengirola and Marbella. The chain that specialised in laser hair removal and beauty treatments and left customers who had already paid up front for their beauty treatments without any answers. Many of the affected have mobilised and formed groups on Facebook to work out what they can do about the situation collectively. Some say they have paid up to €900 for ongoing treatments.

Legal action may be taken

The department for Consumer Affairs in Andalusia has said those affected by the closures can claim back money for a service not yet given but they need to do so by sending a certified letter with a proof of the claim they are making which demonstrates the amount they have paid. They also mention for those who have been having treatment financed through a bank, that they should approach the bank about stopping payments and recovering money already paid. Affected customers should request in writing a refund of money paid for future treatments, and if the company does not respond, legal action may be taken.