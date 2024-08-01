By Harry Sinclair • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 12:49 • 2 minutes read

The Almeria Fair and parties in honour of the Virgen of the Sea was presented by the mayor and Credit: Diputacion de Almeria /fb

In honour of the Virgen del Mar, the Virgin of the Sea, Almeria city streets will fill with tradition, culture and fun for everyone this year.

The mayor of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, announced from the roof of the Town Hall the Almeria Fair of 2024, which will run from August 16 to 24.

A representation of the city

“The Fair is not only about fun and relaxation: it’s also a showcase, promotion and reference for our city,” said the mayor, adding “The fair shows us the best version of our city: a more radiant, happier and more beautiful Almeria.”

Inclusivity at the forefront

Most importantly this year is Almeria’s strides in inclusivity displayed in the Virgen del Mar fair which this year is “more inclusive than ever”, according to the Mayor.

Firstly, the noise-free days with fixed lights at the children’s attractions will be extended on Monday and Tuesday, from the original 7 pm to the new 10 pm.

Additionally, assisted access to these attractions will be facilitated for children with autism, and a new feature of the Almeria fair is that people with disabilities will have preferential access to the rides.

On Tuesday, August 20, the Municipal Boost will be hosting children’s entertainment and offering snacks for disabled groups in Almeria.

Furthermore, the Music For All Foundation is providing two NaviLens codes, one with the content of the program and another transcribed for people with visual disabilities.

After great reception from last year, there will be a tribute to Women and a tribute to the Elderly, which will be held at night to avoid the heat.

Mayor predicts success

“The 2024 Almería Fair is going to be a success,” said the mayor, who also thanked the artisans, fairground workers and all the workers from the state security forces “so that thousands of people can enjoy themselves normally”.

The Almeria fair for the Virgen del Mar will be full of tradition, culture, gastronomy, music, excitement and fun for all ages.

What’s at the fair

There will be a pottery fair, a folklore festival, a battle of flowers, a horse parade and religious events as seen in previous years.

Additionally, the traditional clothing content will return, along with two days of commemoration, highlighting Enrique Ponce’s farewell to bullrings, on August 23 and 24.

There will also be workshops, gastronomic competitions, traditional games and drawing competitions, and an exhibition of classic motorbikes and mini cars on the Paseo de Almeria.

The midday fair may be the highlight of the week’s festivities which will include eight snack bars, two photocall areas to share the fun on social media, and 26 different categories of sporting events for the local athletes.