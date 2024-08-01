What’s on in Lux Mundi Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Enjoy Estepona with Lux Mundi
Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar invites you to join a range of activities and events at Avda. Moscatel 1. The Centre is open Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10 am to 1 pm, offering a welcoming environment for both regular attendees and new visitors.
Every week, the Centre buzzes with a variety of engaging activities designed to foster community spirit and provide opportunities for learning and creativity.
On Wednesdays, from 10 am to 1 pm, the art group and crochet and craft enthusiasts gather to share skills and techniques. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a beginner, these lively sessions are open to all and offer a great way to meet new people and develop your talents.
The Centre’s shop, also open on Wednesdays and Fridays, offers a range of household goods, seasonal clothing, shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories. Donations of gently used items are always appreciated, as they help support the Centre’s activities. Shopping here is a wonderful way to find unique items while supporting a good cause.
Every Friday, from 10 am to 1 pm, visitors can enjoy a coffee morning in the Centre’s beautiful garden. This relaxed setting is perfect for connecting with friends, meeting new people, and unwinding at the end of the week. The coffee mornings often feature homemade cakes and pastries, adding a delightful touch to your visit.
Lux Mundi also organizes special events and excursions. Highlights include a trip to Almuñécar for a spectacular fireworks display on August 15, an excursion to Estepona on September 26, and a theatre show in Fuengirola on October 4. These trips provide excellent opportunities to explore new places and enjoy cultural experiences with fellow community members. Tickets for these events are available at the Centre, so be sure to book early to secure your spot.
For more details about Lux Mundi’s activities, events, and services, please contact the Centre at 952 543 334 or email luxmundi@lux-mundi.org. You can also visit the Centre during its opening hours to speak with staff and volunteers who are always happy to provide information and assistance.
