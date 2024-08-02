47th Rally of Almeria: New information released

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 11:24 • 1 minute read

The Diputatacion de Almeria announced the 49th Rallye Costa de Almeria Credit: Rallye Costa de Almeria

Details have been announced about the 49th Ralley of Costa de Almeria, with two stages and a total of 384 kilometres.

Rallye Costa de Almeria

“Asphalt, speed, the most powerful cars and the most daring drivers”, is what you will see at the Rally, according to the organisers.

This year’s Rally, taking place on September 28 and 29, is dedicated to the memory of the recently deceased members of the Automovil Club Almeria, Pepe Rodriguez Abad and Jose Rodriguez Navarrete.

In a progressive move, the 49th Rally will feature “a new image, a new concept that is more current, more digital”, as stated on the organiser’s site, adding that they will be “providing the rally with trendy, more emotional communication”.

The event will be “two days in which the city devotes itself to one of the sporting and spectacular events of the year”, as stated by the organisers.

Two stages totalling 384km

There are two stages at this rally, with two sections each.

The first section of the first stage will take off in Lorca, Almeria, and finish in Aguadulce, with a total of 36,790km.

The second section will take off in Aguadulce and return to Lorca for the same distance.

For stage two, there are once again two sections.

The first of which starts at the closed park of Almeria and finishes in Aguadulce, and the second section will return from Aguadulce to Almeria, with a total of 38,600km for stage two.

More than 30,000 attendees

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the event and “10 times more” will be watching online.

