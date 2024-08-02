Benalmadena Tivoli: vandals arrested

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 15:47 • 1 minute read

One of Tivoli World’s many attractions Credit: Terry Whalebone flickr

Four young French men broke into the closed Tivoli fairground and cause over €3,000 worth of damage, specifically to the ‘Pasaje del Terror’ attraction.

The French lads aged between 25 and 28 years old were identified and picked up by police after an altercation in Torre del Mar, Vélez-Málaga, and later spent the night in a police cell, awaiting a quick trial for assault and vandalism. On arrest on July 30, the Police also confirmed that the 4 had previously been in trouble with the police for disturbing the peace.

Young Tivoli vandals caught red-handed

The incident at the Tivoli occurred shortly before 4pm when former employees spotted on security cameras four individuals sneaking through the upper part of the park. Following park protocol, they called 091 to alert the Police and try to stop the intruders.

Officers found them hiding in the Passage of Terror, where they had been causing damage. One of the former Tivoli employees filed a complaint against the young men on behalf of the park for damages to three shop doors, decorations and the destruction of the façade of the Castle of Terror.