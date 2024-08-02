By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 21:29 • 1 minute read

Havanas Beach Club poolside fun Credit: KAI Katering

The vibrant town of Calpe is now home to the brand-new Havanas Beach Club, which offers a unique, fun, and lavish poolside environment.

If you have a desire to laze in the sun while sipping a refreshing cocktail, ‘movie star’ style, then this is the place for you.

More than that though, Havanas, in conjunction with KAI Katering, will be hosting the pool party to end all pool parties on August 10 between 1 and 5.00pm. This not-to-be-missed funfest is a ticketed event, with admission costing €25 per person.

Bottomless Brunch at the Havanas Beach Club: First hour free!

For this, you can enjoy a sharing platter of light bites, bottomless rum punch, beer, or soft drinks throughout the first hour, so make sure you arrive on time to take full advantage. A local DJ will spin great tunes to keep the energy high, and an entertaining MC will be on hand to hype up the crowd and create an electrifying atmosphere.

So, if you are over 18 and in the mood for a lively brunch experience, this is definitely the event for you. Come dressed for a beach vibe and ready to unleash your party animal as you brunch like a rockstar.

Havanas Beach Club is located at Calle Almendros 1A, Calpe; tickets are available from Kai Katering.