By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 16:46 • 1 minute read

Carlos Alcaraz made Spain proud today winning and making it through to the finals. Credit: Carlos Alcaraz /fb

Carlos Alcaraz was pitted against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men’s singles semi-final, Friday, August 2.

Alcaraz VS Auger-Aliassime

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his quest for the Olympic final today and played an excellent game.

The first set

The first point went to Felix, after his serve, with the volley from the net after the inside-out forehand.

Carlos came back with great defence, with a deep cross-court backhand.

Auger-Aliassime put pressure on the Spaniard, taking the first point of the game, however, Alcaraz came back with a serve down the T, taking the second point of the game.

Carlos Alcaraz rode the momentum he had built up and quickly got his second point.

Alcaraz wins the first set of the game

The Spaniard won the first set against the Canadian, winning 6-1.

The second set

Going into the second set, Alcaraz kept up his dominance with a masterful backhand drop shot, winning the first point of the set.

Auger-Alassime came back with a serve to win his first point of the set.

Unfortunately for the Canadian, Carlos did not lose motivation and pushed through, winning 5 points in quick succession.

Alcaraz wins the game

Alcaraz went to win the men’s singles semi-final 6-1, 6-1, getting him through to the finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The game lasted just over one hour of match play.

Carlos celebrated on social media, stating “MEDAL! This means everything to me, but Sunday is still left!“

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, original from Murcia, Spain, has had a fantastic year, on top of an already great career.

The Spaniard has been ranked as high as world No. 1 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals, with 15 ATP Tour-level singles titles under his belt, including four Grand Slam titles and five Masters 1000 titles.

Alcaraz, described as “a man on a mission” on the official Olympics site, now awaits the winner of the other single-final between Novak Djokovic, from Serbia, and Lorenzo Musette, from Italy; they will be competing against each other at 7 pm tonight.