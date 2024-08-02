Cautious hope for Costa del Sol water supplies

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 14:29 • 1 minute read

Danger of water shortages still present. Credit: Zedspider, Shutterstock

The Concepción reservoir is offering some cautious hope to the Costa del Sol’s water supply for the rest of this summer.

With a total of 33.97 cubic hectometres of water, that is to say, 59.04% of its total capacity, the Concepción reservoir that supplies many of the Costa del Sol’s towns is entering August looking better than it did this time last year.

Currently the healthiest looking reservoir in the province, far better than the Limonero at only 18% capacity, or the Viñuela reservoir, whose reserves barely reach 16%, the Concepción is going to guarantee water supply to the Costa del Sol for the remainder of August. However, rains at the end of August and beginning of September will be essential to start a new cycle without the pressure of the previous one.

Fingers crossed for water supply

While keeping fingers crossed for those long-awaited rainfalls, works continue to provide new water resources to the region with the expansion of the Marbella desalination plant and the installation of a second desalination plant, somewhere between Mijas and Torremolinos.

But this is no time to start filling the pools and running daily baths. We are not out of the woods yet and should learn from recent drought-related disasters. Only last year (2023), 24 towns and 18 villages in the Córdoba region were left without tap water when the Sierra Boyera reservoir was officially declared ‘dead’ due to the current drought. They were connected to the Colada reservoir, but this water was not fit for drinking. A dystopian scenario which could seriously damage the economy of the Costa del Sol.