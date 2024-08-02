By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 10:14 • 1 minute read

50 bikers took the last check to the charity Credit: American Bike Rental

August 3 is all about the children at American Bike Rental, as they will once again hold a special event dedicated to raising much-needed funds for the El Preventorio de Gandia children’s home.

Over the past few years, the American Bike Rental community has demonstrated remarkable generosity, having raised an astounding €20,000 for this cause that is so close to their hearts. Their continued commitment and support have immensely benefited the children’s home, and they are eager to make this event an even greater success.

El Preventorio fundraiser at American Bike Rental to include live music

The fun kicks off at 1pm, and guests can look forward to a delicious barbecue and refreshing cocktails served straight from a mobile cocktail van. Marcelo will provide the live music, and there will be a charity auction and a raffle throughout the afternoon

All proceeds from the raffle and auction, plus a percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to this worthy cause. To learn more about El Preventorio de Gandia and the incredible work they do, visit their website.

American Bike Rental is located at Carretera Teulada – Moraira 119 03724 Rada de Moraira.