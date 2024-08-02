By Donna Williams •
Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 10:14
• 1 minute read
50 bikers took the last check to the charity
Credit: American Bike Rental
August 3 is all about the children at American Bike Rental, as they will once again hold a special event dedicated to raising much-needed funds for the El Preventorio de Gandia children’s home.
Over the past few years, the American Bike Rental community has demonstrated remarkable generosity, having raised an astounding €20,000 for this cause that is so close to their hearts. Their continued commitment and support have immensely benefited the children’s home, and they are eager to make this event an even greater success.
The fun kicks off at 1pm, and guests can look forward to a delicious barbecue and refreshing cocktails served straight from a mobile cocktail van. Marcelo will provide the live music, and there will be a charity auction and a raffle throughout the afternoon
All proceeds from the raffle and auction, plus a percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to this worthy cause. To learn more about El Preventorio de Gandia and the incredible work they do, visit their website.
American Bike Rental is located at Carretera Teulada – Moraira 119 03724 Rada de Moraira.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.