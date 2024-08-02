Elderly Care in Summer: Key tips to protect their health

By EWN • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 13:23 • 3 minutes read

Photocredit Quiron Torrevieja

With the arrival of summer and rising temperatures, the care of the elderly becomes crucial. The effects of heat on the body can be devastating, especially for those with a lower capacity to adapt, such as the elderly. Experts from Quirónsalud Torrevieja offer professional insights into how heat can affect our seniors and the best practices to protect their health during the summer season.

The Effects of Heat on the Body

Extreme heat poses a significant health threat due to its impact on an individual’s hydration status and haemodynamic situation. According to specialists from the Emergency Department of Quirónsalud Torrevieja, “extreme heat can pose a significant health threat due to its effect on the individual’s hydration status and haemodynamic situation, which can lead to vasodilation, reduced blood pressure, and even loss of consciousness and death in extreme cases of heat stroke.”

Vasodilation and reduced blood pressure are physiological responses to heat, but in elderly individuals, these reactions can trigger severe complications. Although the effects are usually mild and manageable, it is crucial to recognise particularly threatening situations to prevent serious consequences.

Vulnerability of the Elderly to Heat

The elderly are particularly vulnerable to heat due to several factors. A reduced ability to thermoregulate, diminished sensation of thirst, and consequently lower hydration levels, along with chronic illnesses and the use of multiple medications, increase the risk of heatstroke in older adults.

The reduced capacity for thermoregulation means that the elderly cannot cool their bodies as effectively as younger individuals. This, combined with a diminished sense of thirst, can lead to rapid and dangerous dehydration. Additionally, chronic illnesses such as neurodegenerative diseases and certain medications, especially those affecting blood pressure, further increase the risk.

Risk Temperatures

There is no specific temperature at which the risk increases, but clearly, the higher the temperature, the greater the danger. “It could be said that there is no specific temperature at which the risk increases, but evidently, the higher the temperature, the greater the risk,” say the specialists.

Diseases Most Affected by Heat

Heat can affect the progression of any chronic illness, especially if it is severe. “Any chronic condition can be affected in its progression when exposed to the effects of heat, especially if it is severe,” note the experts. Beyond the effect of heat on certain diseases, it is essential to pay attention to how some diseases predispose individuals to reduced adaptation.

Neurodegenerative diseases and medications with hypotensive or diuretic effects are particularly concerning. These factors can further hinder the body’s ability to manage thermal stress, increasing the risk of severe complications.

Warning Symptoms

It is crucial to be alert to any changes or general symptoms in the elderly. Extreme signs of heatstroke include hyperthermia, but symptoms such as changes in consciousness, confusion, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, weakness, and headaches should also be monitored.

Tips for Caring for the Elderly in Summer

Caring for the elderly during the summer is not substantially different from caring for the general population, but it requires greater rigour in application. Key recommendations include:

– Adequate Hydration: It is essential to maintain a good fluid intake, considering that the elderly have a lower sensation of thirst. “It is crucial to have a good fluid intake, even more so considering that the elderly have a lower physiological sensation of thirst.”

– Light Meals: Meals should be light to facilitate digestion and avoid overheating the body.

– Avoiding Sun Exposure during Peak Hours**: It is crucial to avoid sun exposure during peak intensity hours, generally between 12:00 and 17:00.

– Protection from Heat: Using hats and lightweight clothing that covers most of the body can help protect from the heat. “Protecting the head with hats” is a simple yet effective measure.

– Avoiding Intense Physical Exercise: During the hottest hours of the day, intense physical exercise should be avoided.

– Cool Environments: Keep indoor spaces cool with fans, air conditioning, or by keeping windows and blinds closed during the day.

Caring for the elderly during the summer requires special attention due to their vulnerability to heat. By following the recommendations of the specialists from Quirónsalud Torrevieja, we can prevent severe complications and ensure our seniors enjoy a safe and healthy summer. The key lies in prevention, adequate hydration, and protection against extreme heat—measures that can make the difference between a pleasant summer and a medical emergency.

