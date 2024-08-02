FIESTA shows ‘off’, except for Pete Tong

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 12:56 • 1 minute read

Pete Tong still playing Fiesta. Credit: Pete Tong official Facebook

FIESTA Marbella has just cancelled all it is programmed concerts with the exception of Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Citing a lack of advanced ticket sales, organisers of the FIESTA festival, which was due to take place from August 7 to August 11 at the old bullring in Marbella, have decided to cancel all the shows except Pete Tong. Those who have already bought tickets can get a refund from the FIESTA website, OR, as the organisers are offering, an exchange for the Pete Tong Ibiza Classics night on Saturday August 10.

Blue & Chesney not playing this year

The affected nights are The Arena of Dreams (August 7), Nancy Ajram (August 8), Blue, Chesney Hawkes and Madcon (August 8), and the Drum and Bass night (August 11). In a statement, promoters Steve Durham and Bill Blenkarn said ‘We are very sorry to have to announce that despite our best efforts, the Fiesta Marbella will not be able to go ahead. The transitory nature of Marbella in the summer and the reliance on last minute sales meant it became too big a risk, which ultimately led to this decision.’ The went on to say ‘We know that Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra will be an amazing night and want to offer any ticket holders for the other events an opportunity to switch their tickets. We will be contacting all ticket holders via email with the process for switching their tickets or requesting a refund, it is a simple process.’

Fiesta will still keep to their commitment to the charities they pledged to support and have invited 5 NGOs along to the Pete Tong show to talk about their work.