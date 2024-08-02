By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 15:23 • 1 minute read

Reduced mobility assistance Fuengirola beach. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Over 3,000 people with reduced mobility have have taken advantage of Fuengirola’s beach services so far this summer.

Fuengirola’s dedication to making its beaches accessible and useable by those with reduced mobility is showing great success this summer, and according to Mayor Ana Mula, the exceptional services that the beaches offer are no doubt a major draw on this demographic of holidaymaker. Mula reminded everyone that Fuengirola has been a pioneer in making the town and its beaches accessible to everyone. Back in 2000, Fuengirola was one of the first beach towns to offer the reduced mobility facilities on the beach.

Beaches accessible to reduced mobility holidaymakers

Currently, Fuengirola boasts several reduced mobility beach plots at Fuengirola beach, Carvajal, Boliches-Gaviotas and Castillo. Since Easter, at the weekends in April and May, as well as in June and July (daily), 3,127 people with some type of motor or visual disability have visited one of the four plots. In most cases, the lifeguards present at the plots have been able to assist beachgoers in bathing. Specifically, on 1,580 occasions. Use of these areas can be reserved by telephone at 691102985.