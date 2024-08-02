Hemmingway’s favourite diner in Cala Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 12:28 • 2 minutes read

The famous Butibamba sandwich, secret recipe passed down through the generations. Credit: Venta Butibamba Facebook

A visit to La Butibamba in Cala Mijas is a step back in gastronomic history, and one that will leave you full to bursting.

Five generations of the Porras family have loyally served customers in this uniquely traditional roadside eatery. Throughout history, eminent customers have included King Alfonso XIII, Ernest Hemingway, Antonio Banderas and the most famous Flamenco singer of all time, Camarón de la Isla.

The original Venta, or ‘diner’ is said to have started out as s mere hut, before the road (now known as the A7) was eventually built. Eventually it developed into a coaching inn, post office and the local tobacconist. In the early 19th century, the notorious highwayman ‘El Tempranillo’ also stopped off more than a few times at La Butibamba, to rest and recover from his adventures.

Highly-valued Butibamba sandwich

All of these famous, and infamous, customers came for one thing: the highly-valued ‘Bocadillo Butibamba’. This giant sandwich is unique, not just for its size, but down to how the meat is prepared. Marinated over 24 hours with sweet paprika, oregano, garlic, pig fat, vinegar, salt and ‘Butibamba’s secret ingredient’, and then confit for two hours until it falls off the fork, similar to the original recipe for Pulled Pork. This exquisitely tender meat is then stuffed in a whole baguette.

One Butibamba is enough for two

One Butibamba sandwich is enough for two people, as any employee at the restaurant will warn you. In fact, size is a notable factor in all dishes at La Butibamba. Most come accompanied by salad, chips and some even have an egg on the side. So don’t over order.

The most popular dishes on the menu are made with this type of meat, all featured on a photo wall. We also tried the Ternera de vaca, and I must say it was tender, delicious and cooked to perfection, and one of the best we have tasted on the Costa del Sol.

As should all Venta’s along the costa, La Butibamba also features a stunning array of fish dishes, and seafood. For those on a plant-based diet there are even a selection of vegan options, so nobody goes hungry.