Hundreds of exotic cars descend on Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 11:42 • 1 minute read

Some of the classic and most exotic vehicles on display. Credit: autobello.es

Autobello, the classic car competition, returns to Marbella this Saturday August 8 with hundreds of exotic cars for you to feast your eyes on.

A real treat for petrol heads with everything from Ferraris to Aston Martins, to McClarens and Paganis, this exhibition will leave motor fans with their eyes popping out. There will be the best cars, both current and historic, models from all over the World, all with a level of excellence and elegance fitting of their surroundings.

Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche and rare watches

But not only classic cars will be on show, there will also be the fastest and best motorcycles, off-roaders, military vehicles, one-offs, and a room dedicated to fans of classic watches for everyone to marvel at. The creme of the automotive industry will also be present showcasing their best products, both old and new. At the end of the day, the white-gloved judges will decide the best in several categories.

Visitors will be received with elegance and a special treatment with a glass of Spanish wine, as well as being able to enjoy a concert and party until midnight.

Entry prices to this massive yet classic event, start at €120, but that does include a free bar. There’s the VIP Entry, which includes dinner at the Polo Club, and a Gold Entry at €400 with Champagne and Caviar for those wishing to make this the most special of days. Tickets are available from the Autobello website.