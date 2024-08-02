MiColchón opens a new store in Ronda

By EWN • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 17:45 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit MiColchón

MiColchón opens its new store in Ronda with an incredible offer: 50 free mattresses!

MiColchón, the renowned leading sleep chain in Spain, celebrates the opening of its new store in Ronda with a spectacular promotion. On August 5, MiColchón will give away 50 mattresses to the first visitors who arrive at the store.

This new opening in Ronda marks MiColchón’s fifteenth store, reinforcing its presence in the sleep market in Andalucia. The chosen location in Ronda is no coincidence; the city has shown a growing interest in high-quality sleep products, and MiColchón is ready to meet this demand with its wide range of mattresses, armchairs, sofa beds, recliners, and other sleep items such as pillows and headboards. Additionally, they offer the best brands on the market, including Tempur, Flex, Relax, Nessen, Nightland, Sealy, Hukla, and Dorwin.

Jacobo Guerrero, owner of MiColchón, comments: “We are very excited about the opening of our new store in Ronda. This promotion of giving away 50 mattresses is our way of thanking our customers for their trust and loyalty. We want the families of Ronda to experience the comfort and quality that only MiColchón can offer.”

The MiColchón store in Ronda will be located in a central and accessible location for all town residents. The first 50 visitors who arrive at the store starting at 10:00 AM on August 5 will receive a completely free mattress, limited to one mattress per person.

In addition to this incredible promotion, the new MiColchón store in Ronda will offer exclusive discounts throughout the entire opening month. Customers will benefit from special offers on mattresses and a wide variety of sleep accessories, ensuring the best equipment for a restful sleep with the help of their expert Colchonologists.

Residents of the Serranía de Ronda and nearby towns such as Arriate, Benaoján, Montejaque, Setenil de las Bodegas, and Gaucín can visit the new MiColchón store and take advantage of these exclusive offers.

MiColchón stands out for its commitment to innovation and comfort, using the highest quality materials and advanced technologies to ensure optimal rest. With this expansion in Ronda, the company reaffirms its leadership in the market and continues its mission to provide the best sleep to all Spanish households.

For more information about the store opening and promotions, interested parties can visit the website www.micolchon.com or follow MiColchón on social media.

