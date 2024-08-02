Murcia wildfire burns 13 Hectares, prompts evacuations

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Murcia Wildfire Under Investigation Image: 112 Murcia

A forest fire broke out in El Valle on the evening of August 1, near homes in the La Alberca district of Murcia. The fire prompted over 200 calls to the Region of Murcia’s 112 Emergency Coordination Centre. Some residents had to evacuate quickly with just the clothes they were wearing.

Rapid Response Efforts by Murcia Firefighters and Authorities

More than 140 responders, including 21 firefighters, forest brigades, environmental agents, a rapid intervention team, and three helicopters, rushed to the scene. They worked together to control the fire. Three local police units and Guardia Civil officers also assisted.

Murcia Forest Fire: Thirteen Hectares Burned

The fire burned about 13 hectares before being controlled on August 2. Murcia’s Deputy Mayor of Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, stated that the fire was under control by the following day and then extinguished.

Authorities Suspect Arson in Recent Fires in Murcia

Authorities are investigating if several recent forest fires in the Murcia region, including the one in El Valle, were intentionally set. The Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona) and the Community’s Environmental Crime Investigation Brigade (Brida) are working to determine the causes. They suspect human involvement but have not made any arrests yet.

Previous Fires in the Region Highlight Ongoing Risks

This fire follows another one in Purias, which was contained without harming any homes. The weather agency Aemet had warned of an ‘extreme’ fire risk for the region, highlighting the importance of fire prevention.

Tips for Preventing Forest Fires

Avoid Open Flames: Do not start fires or use barbecues in or near forested areas, especially during dry periods. Dispose of Cigarettes Properly: Ensure that cigarette butts are completely extinguished before disposing of them in designated bins. Follow Local Regulations: Adhere to guidelines and restrictions issued by local authorities, especially during high-risk periods. Report Suspicious Activity: If you see any suspicious behavior that could lead to a fire, report it immediately to the authorities. Prepare Your Home: If you live near a forested area, create a defensible space around your home by clearing dry leaves, branches, and other flammable materials.

Staying vigilant and taking preventive measures can help protect communities and natural landscapes from the devastating effects of forest fires.

