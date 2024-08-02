By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 19:46 • 2 minutes read

Airport security points Credit: TravelSafeBC, Flickr

Passengers in the EU and the UK airports will be prohibited from carrying liquids from September 1, 2024, reported ACI (Airports Council International)

Why the prohibition of liquids is back

The re-introduced regulation stated that all passengers travelling via European and UK airlines must carry no more than 100ml liquids in their cabin baggage, including aerosol and gel containers. The only exceptions are prescribed medicines and baby food.

Despite the previous lift of the restriction due to the recent development of the C3 scanners installed across Europe and the United Kingdom, the EU Commission is bringing back the ban.

The European Commission reported that the restriction was re-introduced not as a security measure but as a “preventive” measure until the scanner software is improved, “on the basis of information indicating that the performance thereof did not meet the standard for which it had been approved.”

How the prohibition of liquids affects EU and UK airports

The equipment also known as the Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage, was installed across airports in the UK and the EU and proved effective in reducing queue waiting times and security operations. The device allowed the security to scan hand luggage in 3D, making it unnecessary for passengers to limit the amount of liquid carried onboard.

Yet, claimed to be underdeveloped, the scans were also reported as significantly costly. Their purchase can cost almost eight times more than the regular machines and their maintenance costs are four times higher; the high price was the reason why some airports avoided the devices altogether.

Some of the airports that have the C3 scanners are Amsterdam Schiphol, Madrid Barajas and Barcelona El-Prat. The devices have also been employed by countries including Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Sweden and Malta. In the UK, a total of six small airports have them installed.

ACI Europe director general, Olivier Jankovec released a statement, commenting that; “those airports which have been early adopters of this new technology are being heavily penalised both operationally and financially. They had taken the decision to invest and deploy C3 scanners in good faith, based on the EU having greenlighted this equipment without any restriction attached. ”

He emphasised the need for improvement in the future; “We need to draw the lessons from this situation and make sure the EU certification system provides the necessary legal certainty and operational stability moving forward.”