Placido Domingo Starlite Marbella

Placido Domingo with Philharmonie Baden-Baden
Credit: Placido Domingo Facebook official
Plácido Domingo is playing the Starlite Occident Festival, Tuesday August 13 and tickets are selling fast.
On Tuesday, August 13, Starlite Occident welcomes legendary international tenor Plácido Domingo. The world-renowned multifaceted artist, tenor, baritone and conductor, with a repertoire including more than 150 roles from more than 4,400 performances during his extensive career over more than half a century.
He has received honorary degrees and prestigious awards all over the world, not least for his humanitarian commitment. The World over is known and cherished as one of the finest and most influential singing actors in the history of opera, and as he himself explains that the more he has studied, traveled and performed, the deeper his love for music has become.
Extraordinarily eclectic, during his career he has been artistic and general director, populariser of opera alongside Pavarotti and Carreras, pioneer of cross-over; winner of 12 Grammy’s; star of opera films directed by Zeffirelli and Rosi; promoter of new young talents; founder of the singing competition ‘Operalia’, and ambassador of the Zarzuela operetta style the World over.
On Tuesday, August 13, the Costa del Sol will have the rare opportunity to witness one of the most important voices in the history of music at the Starlight Occident Festival in Marbella. Ticket prices begin at €99 and are available from the Starlight website.
