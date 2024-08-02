Power cut plunges Cabo de Palos into darkness

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 12:13 • 1 minute read

Blackout Disrupts Busy Week Image: Shutterstock/ Jose Angel Astor Rocha

CABO de Palos experienced a major power cut recently, leaving the town without electricity for ten hours and putting a halt to its bustling tourist activities.

The trouble started around 5 am, affecting almost the entire coastal area until shortly after 3 pm. The blackout was caused by damage to two underground cables serving most of the town. This left restaurants and bars unable to open, leading to significant losses as owners assessed the spoilage of their refrigerated goods. It also prevented some people from going to work as their cars were trapped in garages with electric doors!

Iberdrola, the power company, said the outage was due to an unspecified fault in the two main lines. Because both lines failed simultaneously, they couldn’t use an alternative cable to restore power quickly. Instead, they had to bring in large generators to support the main transformers, gradually bringing electricity back between 1 pm and 2:30 pm. Even then, some areas reported intermittent power cuts past 3:30 pm.

This outage hit during one of the busiest tourist weeks of the year, with high temperatures driving up air conditioning use. Despite the disruption, Iberdrola denied that the outage was due to outdated equipment or excessive demand.

Despite the significant disruption, the power outage in Cabo de Palos serves as a reminder of the importance of infrastructure resilience, especially in high-demand tourist areas. Local businesses are encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans, including backup power solutions, to mitigate the impact of future outages. Visitors can stay informed about such incidents through local news outlets and social media channels. For real-time updates on power outages and resolutions, Iberdrola provides information through their customer service and website. In the aftermath, the community and tourists alike are reminded of the value of cooperation and patience in overcoming such challenges, ensuring that Cabo de Palos remains a vibrant and welcoming destination.

