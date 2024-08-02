Saint Augustin Festival: Winning poster revealed

By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 13:39
• 1 minute read
Previous years San Agustin celebrated in Mojacar Pueblo
Credit: Diario de Almeria /fb
The winner of the competition for the poster of the St. Augustin Festivities 2024 in Mojacar has been chosen.
Starting July 18, three posters picked by the Mojacar Council, designed by local artists, were on display on the Mojacar Council’s Facebook.
Visitors to the page were encouraged to vote for their favourite design up until July 24.
The council tallied up the votes and determined the winner.
“Congratulations to Jose Antonio Vique Morales, for his design that will represent our celebrations this year”, said the Mojacar Council on their Facebook page.
Jose Morales won with a whopping 172 likes/loves on the Facebook post displaying his artistic interpretation.
The artist’s design will be the poster for Mojacar’s St. Augustine festival, an event happening from August 24 to 28.
This competition is held annually, determining the design and designer of the fiesta poster, but it is not unique to Mojacar and is a part of the celebration of various fairs across the whole of Andalucia.
The fiesta will feature all kinds of festivities in honour of Saint Augustine, including sports activities and parties into the early hours.
The main event is the Corridas de Cintas, a competition on horseback open to young men over 16.
Traditional costumes will be worn by men and women, with music, food and drink as the town comes together to do what Spain does best: Fiestas!
For more local news in the Almeria province click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.