Saint Augustin Festival: Winning poster revealed

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 13:39 • 1 minute read

Previous years San Agustin celebrated in Mojacar Pueblo Credit: Diario de Almeria /fb

The winner of the competition for the poster of the St. Augustin Festivities 2024 in Mojacar has been chosen.

The competition

Starting July 18, three posters picked by the Mojacar Council, designed by local artists, were on display on the Mojacar Council’s Facebook.

Visitors to the page were encouraged to vote for their favourite design up until July 24.

The council tallied up the votes and determined the winner.

The winning design

“Congratulations to Jose Antonio Vique Morales, for his design that will represent our celebrations this year”, said the Mojacar Council on their Facebook page.

Jose Morales won with a whopping 172 likes/loves on the Facebook post displaying his artistic interpretation.

The artist’s design will be the poster for Mojacar’s St. Augustine festival, an event happening from August 24 to 28.

This competition is held annually, determining the design and designer of the fiesta poster, but it is not unique to Mojacar and is a part of the celebration of various fairs across the whole of Andalucia.

San Agustin Fiesta

The fiesta will feature all kinds of festivities in honour of Saint Augustine, including sports activities and parties into the early hours.

The main event is the Corridas de Cintas, a competition on horseback open to young men over 16.

Traditional costumes will be worn by men and women, with music, food and drink as the town comes together to do what Spain does best: Fiestas!

