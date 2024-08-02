Spain to designate new biodiverse National Park at Sea

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 20:01 • 1 minute read

Seas south of El Hierro designated National Park for biodiversity. Credit: wewe yang, Pexels

In Spanish waters, this will be the seventeenth, and the first marine-only national park.

The application to designate Mar de las Calmas, in the Canary Islands, just south of El Hierro island, as a national park, has just been approved by the Council of Ministers. With this, the Ministry of Ecological Transition acknowledged the special significance of natural wealth of this marine area spanning over 24,000 hectares, as well as its aesthetic, cultural, educational, and scientific benefits.

Biodiversity key in National Park status

Based on recent scientific studies, the area is deemed to have high natural value due to its exceptional biodiversity and the presence of tropical and subtropical species that are less common in the rest of the Canary Islands, as well as normally deep-water species that live close to the coast. Indeed, one of the world’s most important populations of deep-water cetaceans, the beaked whale, calls these waters home.

Vice President Teresa Ribera stated that the project for this newest addition to Spain’s national parks has been a long time coming and has involved intense labour to balance maximum protection with the area’s traditional fishing and tourism activities. The work has involved continuous dialogue with town councils, residents, and fishing communities. Additionally, the procedure of transforming this area into a recognised protected zone will require time—at least a year. Following the official publishing of this decision, a four-month period of public consultation will be open.