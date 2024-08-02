Speed cameras on deadly Marbella road

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 0:06 • 1 minute read

Warning of speed cameras ahead on A355 near Marbella. Credit: DGT

New speed cameras will be installed on one of the most dangerous stretches of road in the Marbella area.

The A355 which joins Cártama and Marbella, passing by Coín, is an accident blackspot where 10 people lost their lives last year in traffic accidents. It is said that the cameras will be positioned on the stretch linking Marbella and Monda.

The cameras will be an extra element to the other recently added feature of a thick red painted line separating the two directions, reminding drivers that on certain stretches of the road no overtaking is permitted at all.

The twistiest, most dangerous part of road

Specifically, the two speed cameras on the A355 will be positioned approximately one kilometre from La Cañada shopping centre and the other further up the mountain approximately 4 kilometres from the shopping centre. The road was opened in 2014 with an expected average of 7,000 vehicles per day and is already reaching almost 20,000 per day, including a large number of heavy goods vehicles.

The accident rate on this road has been so high that locals now refer to it as ‘The Road of Death’ following 10 people losing their lives there last year, especially on the stretch that reaches up 4 kilometres from Marbella. It is essentially a mountain road that rises high above the village of Ojén with twists and curves that can take some drivers by surprise.