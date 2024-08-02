Summer Miniglou in Mojacar: Recycling competition

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 11:26 • 1 minute read

Mojacar is holding a “Summer Miniglou” photo competition to encourage recycling Credit: Mojacar Informa /fb

This summer, win yourself a Summer Mini Igloo and save the environment all at once!

Recycle for the environment, win a mini igloo for yourself

Mojacar Town Hall, in collaboration with EcoVidrio, is hosting a competition this summer to encourage and incentivise recycling glass with prizes to be won.

How to enter

To participate in the “Summer Miniglou in Mojacar”, take a photo of your recycling glass into a green recycling igloo that can be found around Mojacar.

Once you’ve snapped your masterpiece, send it to oficinaturismomojacar@gmail.com before August 18 to enter yourself into the competition.

The rules

There’s only one photo per person allowed, so make it a good one!

As stated on the Mojacar Town Hall site, “You must also indicate your name, surname and contact telephone number. Anyone under 18 cannot submit to the competition.”

Winner picked on August 22

Voting will end at 10:30 am on August 22, and the photo with the most likes wins the prize of two mini glass igloos.

“Recycling has a prize!” says Mojacar Town Hall, which is continuously progressing and improving upon the town’s contribution to sustainability and environmental awareness.

All the selected finalist photos will be displayed on the Town Council’s Facebook page.

For more local news in the Almeria province click here