Summer Miniglou in Mojacar: Recycling competition

By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 11:26
• 1 minute read
Mojacar is holding a “Summer Miniglou” photo competition to encourage recycling
Credit: Mojacar Informa /fb
This summer, win yourself a Summer Mini Igloo and save the environment all at once!
Mojacar Town Hall, in collaboration with EcoVidrio, is hosting a competition this summer to encourage and incentivise recycling glass with prizes to be won.
To participate in the “Summer Miniglou in Mojacar”, take a photo of your recycling glass into a green recycling igloo that can be found around Mojacar.
Once you’ve snapped your masterpiece, send it to oficinaturismomojacar@gmail.com before August 18 to enter yourself into the competition.
There’s only one photo per person allowed, so make it a good one!
As stated on the Mojacar Town Hall site, “You must also indicate your name, surname and contact telephone number. Anyone under 18 cannot submit to the competition.”
Voting will end at 10:30 am on August 22, and the photo with the most likes wins the prize of two mini glass igloos.
“Recycling has a prize!” says Mojacar Town Hall, which is continuously progressing and improving upon the town’s contribution to sustainability and environmental awareness.
All the selected finalist photos will be displayed on the Town Council’s Facebook page.
For more local news in the Almeria province click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.