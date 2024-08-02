By Trelawney Bresic •
Emily Craig and Imogen Grant of Team Great Britain celebrate winning the gold medal in Paris, France.
It has been a memorable day for Team GB with medals galore!
Team GB’s rowers have continued their dominant run at the Paris Olympics today, securing a spectacular gold and silver medal. Emily Craig and Imogen Grant, dubbed the “unbeatable duo,” delivered a powerful performance in the women’s lightweight double sculls.
Their victory comes after a fourth-place finish in Tokyo, where they missed the podium by a mere 0.01 seconds. This time, however, redemption was theirs, holding off a late Romanian surge and claiming gold by a comfortable 1.72 seconds.
Grant, a soon-to-be doctor, and Craig, a qualified personal trainer, both hold world and European champion titles. The win marks a significant moment as this will be the final time the lightweight double sculls event features in the Olympics.
Elsewhere on the rowing course, Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George secured silver in the men’s pair, falling just short of gold to Croatia’s Martin and Valent Sinkovic. Despite leading for a significant portion of the race, the Croatian duo unleashed a determined burst in the final strokes, snatching victory by a mere half a second. While disappointed with the missed opportunity, both Wynne-Griffith and George acknowledged their pride in achieving a silver medal.
Team GB‘s rowing success wasn’t limited to these two events. Earlier in the week, Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, and Georgina Brayshaw secured a sensational victory in the women’s quadruple sculls, demonstrating the team’s overall strength in the sport.
Beyond rowing, Bryony Page etched her name in history by becoming the UK’s first-ever Olympic trampoline champion.
In the diving pool, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding partnered to claim bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final. This marks a significant improvement for Laugher, who secured an individual bronze in Tokyo but missed out on a medal in the synchronised event. Their consistent performance throughout the competition secured them a podium finish, with China and Mexico taking gold and silver respectively.
With these achievements, Team GB continues to climb the medal table, currently holding sixth place with a total of seven golds.
