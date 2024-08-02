Tom Cruise set to defy gravity for epic Olympic stunt

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 10:20 • 1 minute read

Tom Cruise is set to be the star of the Paris 2024 closing ceremony Credit: Shutterstock

Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise is reportedly set to take centre stage at the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. TMZ has indicated that the actor is planning a stunt that will see him scale the iconic Stade de France and then proceed to carry the Olympic flag to officially pass the baton to Los Angeles, the host city of the 2028 Games.

Cruise is said to be featured in a pre-recorded segment that will air during the Closing Ceremony. This segment will showcase the actor piloting a plane carrying the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles, culminating in a breath-taking skydive to the Hollywood sign.

Tom Cruise could make a thrilling appearance on August 11

The curtain is set to fall on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 11 with a Closing Ceremony that aims to be a fitting finale to a fortnight of sporting excellence and cultural celebration.

Over a hundred talented performers, including dancers, acrobats, and circus artists, will take centre stage. A unique aspect of the Closing Ceremony is its ambitious use of aerial performance, with elements of the show taking place high above the stadium floor. The organisers aim to create an immersive and impactful Closing Ceremony. The show will transport spectators on a journey through time, exploring the origins of the Olympic Games and envisioning a future where collective action can make a positive difference.

A celebration of human achievement

As the Olympic flame is extinguished, marking the end of the Games, the Closing Ceremony will be a celebration of human achievement, artistic expression, and the spirit of the Olympic movement.