Top Italian chef killed by wasp sting

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 16:57 • 1 minute read

Late Chef Marc Pavel serving up pasta for friends. Credit: Pastificio Barone, Facebook

Top Italian chef killed by a wasp sting while he was taking flowers to his mother’s grave.

Chef Marc Pavel received the nasty sting from a wasp on July 26 as he was visiting the cemetery where is mother is buried. When driving home, he began to suffer an extreme reaction to the sting including difficulty breathing. He was unable to continue driving and shortly before arriving home, had to stop his car to seek help.

Wasp sting caused anaphylaxis

He was later found collapsed on the ground next to his car after suffering a cardiac arrest. On being found, he was rushed to hospital in Trieste, Italy, but the anaphylaxis caused by the sting, just worsened his condition, he fell into a coma and finally died four days later.

Best known for his pumpkin cappuccino with an edible cup in which toasted almonds and slices of foie gras were combined, the popular 47-year-old chef had won numerous prizes throughout his career, and his fame was beginning to expand internationally.

The reaction that most people experience after a wasp or bee sting is pain, discomfort and redness around the place of the sting, with swelling that may increase over a few hours. Smaller swellings will often go down without medical treatment after a couple of days. In some very rare cases, however, it can cause an allergic reaction, or ‘anaphylaxis’ requiring emergency medical treatment in which adrenalin is administered.