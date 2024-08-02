Venice limits tourist groups to 25 people in another attempt to combat mass tourism

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Aug 2024 • 16:21 • 2 minutes read

Mass tourism in Venice Credit: thinktotbot, Flickr

Launching into August, Venice has imposed a limit on tourist groups, allowing up to 25 people in another attempt to combat mass tourism.

How Venice is limiting tourists

All tourist groups will now have to include a maximum of 25 people, with children up to two years of age excluded. The rule also doesn´t apply to visiting students or those on educational trips.

City officials stated that to protect “the peace of residents,” and ensure free movement, tourist guides would no longer be allowed to use loudspeakers. In the cases of non-compliance, fines ranging from €25 to €500 will be issued. The regulations cover the city centre and the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

Although initially meant to be implemented on June 1, the authorities had to postpone the rules until August 1 due to prior bookings by tour guides. The latest measure has been one of the continuing efforts of battling overcrowding in Venice, imposed after the alleged “fail” of the Venice entry tax.

Why Venice is limiting tourists

The costly campaign of the entry tax had been criticized by government opposition; “The ticket is a failure, as demonstrated by city data,” stated Giovanni Andrea Martini. In his claim, Martini referenced the data which showed that Venice received a record amount of tourists despite the entry tax charge.

The pricey investment in the campaign was also criticised by residents who have been complaining about high rental prices. More than 7,000 properties in Venice are now listed on renting platforms, including Airbnb and Booking.com and even more are rented out privately to tourists. Meanwhile, the city itself hosts only 40,000 homes.

Venetian resident and project coordinator for a study by SerenDPT, Gianluca Coro shared; “We talked to a wide cross-section of Venetian society. The consensus seemed to be that there were two key priorities: homes and jobs. Short-term rentals need to be capped to ensure that students, young professionals and residents can access affordable housing.”

Attempts to limit tourists in Barcelona

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, Spanish residents have extorted to “firing” water guns at tourists. Thousands of residents continue to unite in the city streets with posters like “Barcelona is not for sale,” and “Tourists go home.” Here, residents face the same issue as those in Venice; the lack of affordable housing.

Idealista revealed that housing prices have surged by 68 per cent over the past decade in Barcelona; moreover, the real estate is mainly centred around short-term rentals, with hardly any options available for long-term residents.

In June, Barcelona mayor Jaume Collboni announced a scheme to remove all 10,101 tourist apartments in the city by November 2028. He also reinforced that 30 per cent of future constructions will be intended for public housing.

It appears that the two Southern European countries are developing more and more strategies to combat mass tourism, but being so economically reliant on tourism, will they be able to maintain balance?