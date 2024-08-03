A live bomb discovered in a recycling bin in the Gran Canaries by an employee

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 21:16 • 1 minute read

Live bomb discovered in the Gran Canaries Creidt: Policia Nacional

A live bomb was discovered by an employee of a recycling plant in the Gran Canaries, at the centre in Telde.

While working, the employee, to his shock, discovered a large, unexploded anti-aircraft shell in the recycling plant. The bomb was an 88mm calibre anti-aircraft high-explosive shell with a firing capacity of 88×570. With a weight of 7,6 kg and 765 grams of explosive (trilete) and 2,6 kilos of gunpowder. It was discovered live and alarming with its propellant and charge intact.

As the National Police arrived, they stated that an unknown person had thrown the live bomb into a recycling bin for an obscure reason; it was collected by a garbage truck and returned to the plant for sorting. The specialised TEDAX Group of the Canary Islands Higher Police Headquarters was then notified and the building of the recycling plant was evacuated.

The bomb disposal experts carefully examined the device and then transferred it to their group facilities, where it will be evaluated and consequently destroyed.