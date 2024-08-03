Bear killing outcry in Trentino

By Linda Hall • Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 11:45 • 1 minute read

BROWN BEARS: Reintroduced to Italy’s Dolomites in the late 1990s Photo credit: Ecohustler/Roger Thompson

A bear that attacked a French tourist near Lake Garda in Trentino on July 16 was killed by forestry officials on July 29.

The victim was airlifted to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries but the attack was the excuse that Trento’s provincial governor Maurizio Fugatti had been waiting for.

Deaf to criticism not only from animal rights groups but also Italy’s Environment minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the governor gave the order to cull the female bear who, experts explained, struck out in defence of her cubs.

Two previous orders to kill the 22-year-old bear identified as KJ1 were suspended following appeals, but Fugatti gave the order late at night to prevent a last-minute challenge.

The provincial authorities claimed the July 16 attack was the latest of “at least” seven interactions involving KJ1 since 2017.

She was killed in the woods in the early hours of July 30 and the outcry was not long in coming.

“I had already told Fugatti that killing individual bears was not the solution,” Picchetto Fratin said afterwards

Sterilising female bears considered a potential threat to humans was the best way of tackling the problem, the minister added.

Environmentalists also expressed “deep concerns” about the fate of the three cubs.

Brown bears from Slovenia were reintroduced to the Dolomite mountains in north-east Italy at the end of the 1990s, and from conservationists’ point of view the project has been a success. Approximately 100 brown bears now live in the region.

KJI was the second bear to be killed on Fugatti’s orders this year, following the cull of M90 last February after the provincial governor declared it was a “danger to public security.”

In fact, the death of Andrea Papi, mauled to death in April 2023 while out jogging, was the first in living memory.

The bear responsible for the attack, JJ4, was separated from her cubs and is currently kept at a wildlife reserve in Castellar where Fugatti’s plans to have her put down been thwarted by appeals from animal rights groups.