Blue Stompers Jump Review Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 13:05
• 1 minute read
The Blue Stompers Jump Review playing live.
Credit: Jorge Whiskers, Facebook
The Clarence Jazz Club Torremolinos hosts Blue Stompers Jump Review, Friday August 9, a blend of Boogie Woogie, Afro-American Blues and R&B.
The Blue Stompers Jump Review have been on the scene for a long time, a multinational hidden gem of a band with members from the UK, Cyprus, Finland and Spain, mixing a notable cocktail shaker of Northern and Southern Europe.
The Stompers sound like Boogie Woogie, Afro-American blues, 40s New Orleans jazz and the rawest R&B of Dr. Feelgood. Pablo Stylianou (singer & harmonica) originally from Greenwich in London moved to Spain in 2002 and has played with a whole host of Blues bands along the Costa del Sol before helping form The Blue Stompers Jump Review in 2014. Now the band’s frontman is currently writing more new material for an upcoming album. His biggest influences being Little Walter, James Harman, James Cotton, Kim Wilson to name a few.
Victor Sanchez from Marbella spent many years playing with some of the best artists on the Costa del Sol and has also travelled outside of Spain to explore many different styles of Blues, regarded as a true inspiration to many, he offers his own unique style that goes above and beyond the rest. A humble musician who packs a punch with his own unique sound and style that outshines many.
Mark Duus from Finland, before moving to Spain, was a regular on the Blues and Rockabilly scene playing with some of the best Finnish bands, including the famous Tomi Leino Markus.
The Blue Stompers Jump Review are playing two gigs at the Clarence Jazz Club on Friday August 9 at 8.30pm and 10.30pm. Ticket prices start at €10. Calle Danza Invisible 8 Torremolinos.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.