Blue Stompers Jump Review Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 13:05 • 1 minute read

The Blue Stompers Jump Review playing live. Credit: Jorge Whiskers, Facebook

The Clarence Jazz Club Torremolinos hosts Blue Stompers Jump Review, Friday August 9, a blend of Boogie Woogie, Afro-American Blues and R&B.

The Blue Stompers Jump Review have been on the scene for a long time, a multinational hidden gem of a band with members from the UK, Cyprus, Finland and Spain, mixing a notable cocktail shaker of Northern and Southern Europe.

The Stompers sound like Boogie Woogie, Afro-American blues, 40s New Orleans jazz and the rawest R&B of Dr. Feelgood. Pablo Stylianou (singer & harmonica) originally from Greenwich in London moved to Spain in 2002 and has played with a whole host of Blues bands along the Costa del Sol before helping form The Blue Stompers Jump Review in 2014. Now the band’s frontman is currently writing more new material for an upcoming album. His biggest influences being Little Walter, James Harman, James Cotton, Kim Wilson to name a few.

Best blues artists Costa del Sol

Victor Sanchez from Marbella spent many years playing with some of the best artists on the Costa del Sol and has also travelled outside of Spain to explore many different styles of Blues, regarded as a true inspiration to many, he offers his own unique style that goes above and beyond the rest. A humble musician who packs a punch with his own unique sound and style that outshines many.

Mark Duus from Finland, before moving to Spain, was a regular on the Blues and Rockabilly scene playing with some of the best Finnish bands, including the famous Tomi Leino Markus.

The Blue Stompers Jump Review are playing two gigs at the Clarence Jazz Club on Friday August 9 at 8.30pm and 10.30pm. Ticket prices start at €10. Calle Danza Invisible 8 Torremolinos.