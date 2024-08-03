British travellers must check passports for validity; “200 people a day” denied holidays in the EU

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 03 Aug 2024 • 12:21 • 2 minutes read

British passports Credit: Mikhail David, Flickr

British travellers must now check their passports for validity, as “200 people a day” are being denied holidays in the EU due to a commonly missed regulation.

As British families prepare for their dream holidays in the EU, hundreds of people arrive at the airport only to find that their passports have expired; even when it shows there´s time left.

Many British passengers have taken to social media after being declined from boarding the plane to the EU. Travel expert Simon Calder noted that as many as “200 people a day” were being denied from flying due to unknowingly carrying expired passports.

In June, a couple from Nottingham were refused their TUI flight to Spain for a 10-day holiday as both of their passports were more than 10 years old; not according to the time left on their passports but according to the Government policy which was implemented after Brexit.

TikTok user, Fran Hainingg shared her experience as she was denied from boarding a plane to Greece; “I got declined to get on the flight because my passport was two days out of date from being 10 years old. So now we´re driving to London from Bournemouth, which is going to take us three hours.”

How to avoid being denied holidays with a British passport

Since the UK left the European Union, British passport holders must adhere to European rules. Until September 2018, the UK Passport Office would transfer any existing validity on your current passport over to your new passport when it was renewed. After Brexit, the existing validity will no longer be counted when travelling to the EU´s Schengen Zone.

To avoid a ruined holiday, make sure that your passport has been issued less than 10 years before the day you enter the EU zone and that it is valid for at least three months after the day you plan to return.

The Head of Commercial and Travel expert at Travel Republic, Gemma Brown advised; “The likelihood is that travel insurance providers would not cover any costs associated with expired passports. Our advice would be to ensure that your passport is within the 10-year issue date and is valid for at least six months from the date of departure to ensure you will be accepted into most countries.”