Convert cryptocurrencies quickly and safely

Marbella, Spain – GBTC Finance, a financial entity based in Spain and regulated by the Bank of Spain, announces its exclusive services for foreign tourists visiting the beautiful Costa del Sol.

With physical stores in Marbella and Malaga, GBTC Finance offers the possibility of converting cryptocurrencies in cash quickly and safely.

National Presence GBTC Finance not only operates on the Costa del Sol; We have an extensive network of physical stores throughout Spain. From Barcelona to Madrid and Valencia, our clients can access our services in multiple locations, guaranteeing the same security and professionalism in each transaction around Spain.

European Expansion In line with our commitment to offering quality services, GBTC Finance is in the process of expanding its store network throughout Europe. Soon, our clients will be able to access our services in new strategic locations, thus expanding our presence and facilitating access to cryptocurrencies in more regions.

Online Platform and PRO Version. In addition to our physical stores, GBTC Finance has recently launched the PRO version of its online platform, designed to meet the needs of the most advanced traders. With this new version, we offer sophisticated tools and advanced trading options that make it easy to manage cryptocurrencies efficiently and securely.GBTC Pay: The cryptocurrency payment solution for your company. GBTC Pay is an innovative GBTC Finance application designed to facilitate cryptocurrency payments at any merchant. This solution allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method, receiving the funds directly into their GBTC account.

Local stores looking to diversify their payment methods and attract customers who prefer to use cryptocurrencies.

Small-Medium Businesses: Local stores looking to diversify their payment methods and attract customers who prefer to use cryptocurrencies.

Commitment to Regulation. At GBTC Finance, we strictly comply with all regulations required by the Bank of Spain, ensuring that our operations are completely transparent and legal. Our commitment to safety and legality allows us to offer a reliable and safe service to all our clients, both local and foreign.

For more information visit gbtcfinance.com or come to one of our stores in Marbella or Malaga to experience our exceptional services first-hand.

