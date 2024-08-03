Hiking trails around Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 11:42
Cala de la Grenadella
Credit: Alltrails.com: Laurence Kirk
There is nothing quite like immersing yourself in nature, surrendering to the rhythmic movement of a hike, no matter if you are a novice or a seasoned ‘professional’.
Of course, it is in a word ‘hot!’ right now, so perhaps it might be wise to reserve the more demanding hikes for cooler climes.
Here to inspire you are four hiking trails lasting no more than four hours
Moderate: 9.8km Est: 3.5hrs
Beautiful circular hiking route around Finestrat through the Sierra Cortina. With a breathtaking view at the top, this is considered ‘moderate’ on account of the ascents and descents, which are quite steep.
Moderate: 9.3km Est:2.5hrs
This loop trail is a trendy area for hiking or running, so expect to meet others while exploring. Another benefit is that dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.
Moderate: 11.4km Est: 3.5hrs
A circular route along the coast from Cumbres del Sol to Cala Granadalla offering excellent views. Decent hiking shoes are recommended.
Easy:3.7km Est: 1hr
Beautiful and fun hiking route through the El Torres Urbanisation coastal area, between Benidorm and Villajoyosa.
