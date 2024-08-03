By Adam Woodward •
Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 14:15
• 1 minute read
Lemur enjoying a summer ice cream treat.
Credit: Bioparc, Fuengirola.
Bioparc, Fuengirola is looking to help its animals beat the extraordinary temperatures with some novel ideas, including ice cream.
Always keeping an eye on their animals’ wellbeing, especially during this ‘orange alert’ heatwave that we have been suffering on the Costa del Sol, the zookeepers are doing their utmost to keep the animals well hydrated, fed and as cool as possible in the face of an uncomfortably hot climate.
Also, there have been some novel measures designed to guarantee the wellbeing of animals in this season – one of them is the preparation of specifically designed diets which include refreshing ice creams of all flavours and for all tastes, a variety carefully selected vegetables and fruits, chopped meat and blood, fish and insects.
The ice creams are adapted to the needs of each species. For felines such as tigers or leopards, they enjoy huge ice lollies mixed with blood and pieces of meat, placed in strategic places in the facilities. These enrichments are not only nutritional, but also a joy to munch on.
The ice lollies and ice creams, according to staff at the Bioparc, are not only a treat with all the right ingredients to keep them fit and healthy, but because they are a beneficial stimulation for the animal that activates its instincts. In the case of gorillas, chimpanzees, gibbons and lemurs, the kitchen at Bioparc Fuengirola prepares colourful ice creams and sorbets made from beetroot juice and spinach combined with pieces of other types of vegetables and fruit such as apples, carrots, tomatoes, bananas and watermelon.
And one of the most curious, the small ice cubes that the meerkats enjoy most? Worm and grasshopper slushies. These ice creams are not the main food of the species that Bioparc Fuengirola houses, but they are part of the enrichment with which the Zoology team stimulates the animals’ senses, motor skills, and behavioural patterns, among others.
This summer protocol also includes the activation of diffusers to cool down facilities such as the Hornbill enclosure. In addition, most of the enclosures also have shaded areas, rivers or ponds that allow the animals to cool off whenever they need to.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.