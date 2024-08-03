News Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 20:51 • 4 minutes read

EXHAUSTED: Almada’s wandering wallaby now in good hands Credit: Providoria dos animais do Municipio de Almada

Portugal: Far from home A WALLABY spotted in Almada was finally taken to safety by the area’s Animal Ombudsman’s team, and Civil Protection. The animal, which had several injuries and was visibly dehydrated, is being nursed back to health while the local authorities try to discover where it came from and who it belonged to.

Denmark: All mapped out COPENHAGEN police warned the public not to be taken in by a new scam, where a lost-looking tourist carrying a map asks a passerby for directions. This is no more than a diversion, police said, as an accomplice will skilfully lift their mark’s wallet, phone or other valuables while they helpfully give directions.

Rich pickings: NOVO NORDISK, Europe’s most valuable company owing to its weight-loss drug, Wegovy and diabetes treatment medication Ozempic, has bought a 200-acre (81-hectare) site in Odense, Denmark’s third-largest city. Foundations are now being dug for a new production plant in the Tietgenbyen industrial district.

Norway: Choc horror JARS of First Price chocolate spread were recalled after one batch was found to contain traces of hazelnuts. As the label only specified “may contain nuts” it was decided to withdraw all the jars while consumers allergic to hazelnuts were advised to throw the spread away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Warmed up SVALBARD in the Arctic Circle had its warmest June since records were kept 175 years ago, with an average temperature of 6.1C degrees, 2.5C degrees above normal. “The backdrop is climate change, which affects the north earlier and more strongly than areas further south,” Norway’s Meteorological Institute explained.

Italy: Not so fast TRENITALIA, Italy’s principal rail operator, and Italo announced that high-speed services would be considerably slower usual than throughout August while maintenance work is carried out on upgrading the network. The Turin-Milan-Venice, Milan-Bologna and Rome-Florence lines are expected to be the most-affected.

Fight back IN a cleanup of fight clubs and intimidating incidents, police, carabinieri and local authorities in Trieste identified 500 teenagers, including girls, who organised fights in exchange for money. Fans paid to watch the combat and encourage “teams” whose activities were announced on social media platforms.

Belgium: Case study THE EU’s Court of Justice rejected an appeal from a Cameroon and said Belgium’s was justified in refusing to grant her a student’s visa. The Belgian authorities had concluded that she did not genuinely intend to study and planned to enter the country for reasons “other than the pursuit of an education.”

Sting operation A CARRIAGE horse that reared and ran amok in Bruges was probably stung by a wasp but was soon calmed down by coachman Fre Pintelon assisted by a colleague, police announced afterwards. No one was injured in the incident and the horse was taken home in a horsebox to recuperate, Pintelon said.

Germany: Natives needed FLOODPLAIN ecologist Mathias Scholz, explained that without floodplains and floodplain forests, floodwater flowed away too quickly and caused significant damage. Native and flood-resistant and elms and oaks were able to absorb more water but had been replaced by non-typical trees like maples, Scholz said.

Spied out GERMANY accused China of orchestrating a 2021 cyberattack on the federal Cartography and Geodesy Agency when part of the systen was compromised. Interior minister Nancy Faeser confirmed on July 31 that no further malware was found and the attacker was successfully ousted from the network.

Netherlands: On time THE Dutch monarch, King Willem-Alexander arrived early at the Louvre for the pre-Olympics reception attended by royalty and dignitaries but waited on the red carpet for 10 minutes before he was officially greeted. A videoclip later showed him looking at his watch and remarking, “Oh I’m a little early, I’m too Dutch.”

Fewer refugees ACCORDING to the IND immigration service’s most recent figures, fewer refugees and their families – particularly those from Iraq – arrived in the Netherlands between April and June. A total of 7,700 people applied for refugee status during the second quarter, a 14 per cent reduction on the first three months of 2024.

France: Be prepared BEFORE the start of the Paris Olympics, the Ministry of Justice began freeing up space in the Paris region’s prisons in order to cope with a possible influx of criminals arrested during the Games. This was not easy, the Ministry said, with an overall 138 per cent occupancy rate and 153 per cent for remand prisons.

About-face PARIS altered its stance on Morocco and the Western Sahara when President Emmanuel Macron stated in a letter to Mohammed VI that the region’s future “falls within the context of Moroccan sovereignty.” While smoothing relations with Morocco, this will cause tensions with neighbouring Algeria, analysts predicted.

Finland: Not funny VILLE TAVIO, Foreign Trade and Development minister, described the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony as a “freak show.” Talking to the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, Tavio declared that sport should be kept separate from politics and also commented that there was no need to “pay so much attention to minorities.”

Spot check A PASSENGER entering Finland on the Tallinn ferry on July 25 was later diagnosed with measles at the Kalasatama Health Centre on July 29. The Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) advised members of public who might have been exposed to the disease to ensure that their measles-protection vaccines were up to date.

Ireland: Sail away FRANCE’S three-masted Belem, built in 1896 and a former merchant ship but now a training vessel, recently visited Ireland, docking at several ports. “It was a privilege to sail the iconic vessel in Irish waters and share her beauty with the Irish people,” the Belem’s captain Aymeric Gibet told the RTE broadcaster.

Fish mystery APPROXIMATELY 2,000 salmon, trout, lamprey and other fish were found dead on a three-kilometre stretch of the Aughrim River in County Wicklow on July 28. Inland Fisheries Ireland officials took samples of the fish and the water, but they were still investigating the source of the probable pollution, they said.

Sweden: Growing up A 50-YEAR-OLD conifer would have measured 12 metres in 1950 but 16.4 metres in 1983 and 18.25 metres in 2020, a University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) study found. The differences in height and rate of growth could be the result of more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the SLU researchers concluded.

Snakes alive A KARLSHOLMSBRUK man out walking in the forest not long after midnight in late July was astonished to come across a two-metre boa constrictor. Having some knowledge of snake handling, he was able to capture the boa and take it to Uppsala police station, who contacted Stockholm’s Skansen aquarium for advice.