By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 10:36 • 1 minute read

Renfe's summer sizzle: 850,000 seats on high-speed rails. Image: Renfe / Facebook.

Renfe is offering over 850,000 seats for travel in August on all its High-Speed and Long-Distance trains with origins and destinations in the Valencian Community.

To accommodate the increased demand during the summer holidays, the company is running more than 2,400 trains this month, connecting the Valencian Community with numerous locations across the country.

Throughout the summer, until September 15, Renfe is providing a total of 2,155,000 seats on its High-Speed and Long-Distance trains to and from the Valencian Community.

New Services

This increase is primarily supported by the introduction of the new Avlo 106 services, which connect Valencia and Alicante with Madrid, and the AVE service linking Castellón and Valencia with Gijón.

Renfe is leading the way towards environmental sustainability.

Carbon-Neutral

All its electric passenger and freight trains are carbon-neutral certified.

The daily operation of all Renfe trains prevents the emission of 4.7 million tons of CO2 annually and saves an energy equivalent of approximately 1.3 million tons of oil.

Zero Emissions

Renfe aims to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Additionally, it is part of the European initiative to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030, a target it has already met ahead of schedule.