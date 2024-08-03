Seagate Wealth – New office in Pilar

By EWN • Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 13:42 • 1 minute read

Photocredit Seagate Wealth

On 31st July we opened a new office in Pilar de la Horadada. Providing qualified pensions and investments advice with qualified financial advisers from the UK who have now chosen for Spain to be their home.

Seagate can provide advise on pensions and investments and are a local adviser. We only advise in Spain where we understand what works for people who live here. We specialise in finding suitable arrangements for people from the UK as we understand that for many Spain is their home but their family may remain in the UK. We only deal with companies who have a long track record and offer plenty of choice of investment funds.

At Seagate Wealth Management, we all come to work every day to help people who’ve moved to Spain make the most of their finances.

We are a team of Independent Financial Advisers that previously worked for some of UK´s leading financial institutions including Marsh, Deloitte, Halifax and Lloyds Bank.

We have chosen the new Pilar location due to parking and accessibility. The town is ten minutes drive to some of the best beaches on the edge of the Costa Calida. Importantly the area is growing and we wanted to be part of the development.

This office will service clients in Murcia and Almeria plus of course Pilar itself. We felt it was important to invest in an area that is expanding rapidly. Fiona Keogh who heads up the office lives in the town.

If you would like to have a chat about how to make your money work harder, then give me a call on 602 665 795 or send an email to: Fiona.keogh@seagateWealth.es