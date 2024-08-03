Third jet ski fatality in a year

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Aug 2024 • 10:29 • 1 minute read

Third jet ski fatality in 12 months on Costa del Sol. Credit: George Sultan, Pexels

A third fatal accident in a year involving a jet ski befell the Costa del Sol this week when a seven-year-old boy was killed when the jet ski he was riding on hit a wave and turned over.

The tragic accident occurred Thursday 1 August near the Pinillo beach of Marbella. He was riding with an adult at the time, but details of the driver of the jet ski have not been released. The child was already in cardiorespiratory arrest and doctors were unable to revive him.

Jet skis behind more fatal accidents

This was the third fatality on the Costa del Sol in the space of a year involving a jet ski. On July 17 2023, a 32-year-old woman died when she fell from a jet ski close to El Palo in Malaga. The Guardia Civil continue their investigations into the incident to establish if anyone else was involved. In August last year, a 32-year-old Frenchman died on the beach of Fuengirola when he came off his jet ski. The victim showed signs of drowning.

In 2022, Málaga Local Police, in coordination with the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard, launched a campaign to control possible negligence and fine jet ski users and other recreational boats for misuse with the aim of protecting users and bathers. Almost 700 people a year are killed in jet ski accidents around the world and over 2,700 injured.