By Harry Sinclair • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 14:38 • 1 minute read

Almeria is known for its gastronomy and tapas Credit: Shutterstock

The province of Almeria is known for its bars and tapas, and top-level Mediterranean cuisine.

Gastronomy influencer

One content creator, Sherezade – the self-proclaimed gastronomic traveller – has chosen the four best bars to visit when in the capital.

Originally from Murcia, Sherezade is a social media influencer, regularly visiting the best bars and restaurants in Spain to show her more than 40 thousand followers the best local cuisine in each area.

Almeria city’s top four bars for drinks and tapas

In one of her latest videos, Sherezade explored the centre of Almeria City to show off what the capital has to offer.

Check out this list for the best bars and beers in Almeria.

El Quincho

The first bar on the influencer’s list was Bar El Quincho, where she recommended the “rib cheek accompanied by a toasted Turia”, adding it was only €3.30.

Nuestra Tierra

Next on the list was Bar Nuestra Tierra, highlighting two dishes; its crispy blood sausage and fried pork roll. Order a cold Estrella Levante and get it all for the price of €3.

Casa Puga

Casa Puga was the third bar visited by Sherezade, where the “tapas comes with a drink”, including anchovy with pate or tapas of Spanish sausage for just €2.50.

Las Tiendas

Finally, the influencer went the Bar Las Tiendas, and recommended its gallopedgro tapas with a cold Alhambra beer for €2.80.

